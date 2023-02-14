Share:

ATTOCK - The wheat flour shortage has hit the inter provincial bordering city of Attock and the millers gave a strike call for 14th February (today) as protest against the threatening statement of Punjab Food secretary .

While talking to journalists, Flour Mills Association Attock chairman Atif Nadeem Mirza, while expressing his strong concerns over the unjustified restrictions of Punjab Food Department, has demanded of the Punjab caretaker chief minister to take notice of the mismanagement of the top bureaucracy and save people of district Attock from wheat flour crisis.

He said flour mill owners are bound to comply with the SOPs for provision of flour at the gate of flour mills on the prescribed rate list of the government.

He warned to refuse grinding of quota based wheat by all the millers from Tuesday February 14, 2023, causing another crisis if provincial government failed to accept their genuine demands. He stressed upon the provincial food authorities to avoid illegal crackdown against the law abiding millers.