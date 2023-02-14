Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said Pakistan and Sri Lanka have cordial relations and exist­ing bilateral coopera-tion be­tween the two countries can be further expanded.

Talking to a delegation of Sri Lanka - Lahore Business Council, led by Honor-ary Consul General of Sri Lanka, Yasin Joya, during a meeting at the Gover-nor’s House here on Monday, he said Sri Lankan students are studying in the universities of Pakistan and there are vast possibilities of cooperation be-tween the two countries in education, health and social sectors. The Gover­nor Punjab appreciated the Sri Lanka Lahore Business Coun­cil and Giving Sight Founda­tion Sri Lanka for helping in providing human eye corneas to the citi-zens of Pakistan.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral coopera­tion in trade and other fields.

The delegation proposed to sign a Memorandum of Under­standing (MoU) with the hospi­tals of South Punjab to provide human eye cornea for human eye transplan-tation. The del­egation said that the purpose of the MoU is to give access to the facilities of eye corneal trans­plant to the local people there. The Gover-nor Punjab appreci­ated the proposal of the delega­tion and assured efforts for its implementation.

The delegation included Syed Munir Gillani Convener Media Committee, Ahmad Lone, Convener Foreign Af­fairs Committee, Sadiq Sabir, Convener Tourism Com-mittee, Asim Zafar Convener Sri Lankan Students Welfare Committee, Agha Nair Latif Advocate Supreme Court Con­vener Trade Promotion Com­mittee and Zulqarnain Yasin Secretary Sri Lanka Lahore Business Council