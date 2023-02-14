Share:

HYDERABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain on Monday said that the provincial government was trying to

provide affordable and in­ternational standard travel facilities to the people of Hy­derabad. In a statement is­sued here, Chaudhry said that thousands of people are get­ting cheap and quality travel facilities every day from the People’s Bus Service launched by the PPP government in the city. He said after the success­ful launching of the people’s bus service, pink bus service will soon be started to provide travel facilities for women.

He said that the time was ripe for the people of Hyderabad to support the leadership of PPP so that the city can be taken on the path of development