Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday paid rich tributes to the late Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao on his 48th death anniversary, saying the Shaheed leader always strived to help the poor get their due rights.

“We are following in the footsteps of Hayat Sherpao and will carry on his mission,” he told a gathering of a large number of QWP activists from across the province in Charsadda’s Sherpao village. Wearing tri-colour caps and holding party flags, they chanted slogans in support of the party leadership.

According to Aftab Sherpao, Hayat Sherpao was the first political martyr from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who laid down his life while fighting for the rights of the oppressed segments of society. The QWP leader stated that this year’s gathering to commemorate Hayat Sherpao’s death anniversary was dedicated to all the victims of terrorism, particularly the cops who were killed in the police lines blast in Peshawar and elsewhere in the country. He also stated that his party will continue to advocate for the rights of the oppressed and poor.

Commenting on the current state of law and order and the recent wave of terrorism, Mr Sherapo stated that Pakhtuns have suffered the most as a result of terrorist acts and that the state should take steps to stop the bloodshed. He vowed that his party would continue to fight for Pakhtun rights in all forums.

He slammed former Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi, saying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was playing politics with terrorism and was unconcerned about people’s suffering. He blamed the previous PTI-led government for the current security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Aftab Sherpao, the Imran Niazi-led party ruled the province for nine years without completing a single megaproject and instead buried the province under massive loans. He stated that the debt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa increased from Rs97 billion to Rs979 billion during the PTI’s rule.

The QWP leader also stated that the PTI provincial government had received Rs417 billion from the centre for the reconstruction of terrorism-damaged infrastructure. “The nation is asking the PTI leadership where the money went,” he said.

Sherapo went on to say that Imran Khan Niazi was now causing anarchy in the country to return to power. However, he claimed that Imran Niazi failed to deliver while in power, pushing the country to the brink of bankruptcy. “Imran Khan is completely incompetent and lacks the ability to deliver,” he said.

He claimed that the Imran Niazi government was imposed on the country as part of a plot. He claimed Imran Khan was attempting to divert the nation’s attention away from his poor performance by constructing a so-called narrative of regime change, and that Imran Khan was constantly changing his stance on every issue and making U-turns.

According to Aftab Sherpao, the previous PTI government strained Pakistan’s relations with China, Saudi Arabia, and the US. “Imran Khan is hell-bent on bankrupting the country for his political interests,” he said, adding that those who helped him rise to power regretted their assistance.

He also claimed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan deceived the nation by claiming to be establishing a state on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina. He claimed Imran Khan lacked vision and was a pawn in a plot.

He recalled how the previous PTI provincial government did not speak out for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rights when his party’s chairman, Imran Niazi, was prime minister. He stated that the PTI rulers’ corruption scandals had begun to emerge, even though the PTI leaders had claimed to fight corruption, they were involved in corrupt practices, so they should be held accountable for it, he asked.

In the face of skyrocketing inflation, Aftab Sherpao asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government to provide relief to the people. He stated that the government should inform the public about the outcome of its talks with the International Monetary Fund.