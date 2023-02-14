Share:

Historical preservation has never assumed much importance in Pak­istan. There is a general disregard for paintings, sculptures, ar­tifacts, and history as a whole, not only on part of the public but shown by the authorities as well. Museums are often poorly managed, un­derfunded and ill-equipped to the point that they are not able to display our rich cultural ancestry. So much so that certain objects are often loaned out to other countries that then display them through their platforms. Just recently, the Department of Archeology and Museums loaned 173 artifacts from the Gandhara period to China so that they are put on display in Bei­jing for a three-month exhibition.

Quite uniquely, Pakistan is situated on land that saw centuries’ worth of activity and evidence of all this can be found in different areas of the country. Every now and then, new discoveries are made and the world of history is enriched with a deeper understanding of how our communities functioned before us. What is most unfortunate about all this is that de­spite this wealth of information we gather, have access to and can observe around us, much of it fades into insignificance as neither the population is aware enough to appreciate our ties to our history, nor is the government able to display it or give it the respect it deserves.

The tragedy is that most of our prized artifacts gain traction abroad. Back in 2008, Pakistan sent a consignment of artifacts to Germany, France and Switzerland for display before they returned back home in 2011. Much like this, we will be sending out key artifacts to China, hoping to get them back soon. If there is little we can do for history in Pakistan in the status quo, the least that we must assume responsibility for is ensuring that our artifacts are treated carefully, stored properly and displayed appropriately. The gov­ernment must push for this, and for their return in a timely fashion. On top of all of this, it must learn from the pride that others take in their history to the point that they are willing to ship in artifacts that exemplify it. We must emulate this as our history is very much a part of who we are right now as well. And if nothing else, it will at least bring in enthusiasts from all over the world who are eager to learn about the world’s history.