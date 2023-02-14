Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued notices to parties in a petition of President Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed seek­ing post-arrest bail in a case related to murder plot allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition moved by Sheikh through his counsel Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan advocate. During the hearing, Sheikh Rashid’s counsel requested the court to fix an early date for next hearing as the petitioner is an old man. He prayed to the court that this petition may kindly be allowed and the petitioner be released on post-arrest bail till the final disposal of the case.

After hearing his arguments, the IHC bench issued notices to the Islamabad police and complainant in the case and sought their replies. Later, the IHC bench adjourned the hearing till February 16 when the bail petition will be taken up again. The petition was moved by Sheikh through his counsel Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan advocate and cited the state as respondent. Sheikh Rashid adopted the stance that the allegations of a conspiracy to assassinate Imran Khan has been repeatedly levelled by former prime minister Imran Khan himself and against the said statement only a legal notice for defamation has been issued by Asif Ali Zardari to sue him in civil court of law whereas, the petitioner in his TV interview has referred the statement of Imran Khan regarding the said conspiracy but against him, the instant false case has been illegally got registered. He argue that Asif Ali Zardari against whom the statement has been al­legedly made, neither complainant nor witness of the case whereas, a third person having no locus standi or valid authority, has lodged the instant FIR.