Domestic violence is manifestation of exploitation of power. It is often commit­ted by the male members of a household on the weaker members such as the women and the children. Unfortunately, domestic violence is on the rise. According to the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, in 2022 domestic violence increased by 25 to 33 per­cent globally.

There are various forms of domestic violence such as verbal abuse which in­cludes threats, blame and coercion. Emotional abuse and intimidation, physi­cal abuse which includes physical assaults resulting in injury and sexual abuse. All these abuses leave deep physical, emotional and psychological impacts on the victims and those ob­serving them.

Children tend to be left shattered whether they witness or are part of abuse. Scars left by these traumatic incidents tend to leave them psychologi­cally and emotionally dis­tressed. These children after experiencing vio­lence in their homes tend to treat it as a norm and hence adopt it. Guilt rises as these children tend to believe themselves as the offender and the ones to blame, as an elder or someone with more au­thority is harassing them. These children usually become aggressive and adopt a bullying behavior to cope with the stress and vent out their anger, their depression, and their guilt on other children. Some are even victims of bully­ing in schools as they are already emotionally and psychologically weak. This leads to them becoming apathetic towards oth­ers as they already have enough on their own plate to think about. “Children could have a hard time relating to other children and could be more sus­ceptible to bullying behav­iors, either as the target of those behaviors or as the initiator of bullying behav­ior,” Cornelia Gibson says.

Beside bullying, victims of domestic violence have trouble managing with school as well. These chil­dren are less focused and find it hard to solve prob­lems. exposure to excessive violence results in physical disorders such as frequent headaches and psychologi­cal symptoms such as low self-esteem and multiple phobias. Moreover, being hyper vigilant, nightmares, anxiety, and depression can also be commonly seen in children who have suffered any domestic abuse.

Children of different age groups experience varied kinds of traumas. Children suffering from or witness­ing domestic violence at home, are commonly de­tached with their parents. Some develop eating dis­orders while many suffer from delayed mental and physical development. Due to the excessive abuse, fear arises which causes difficulties in sleeping. Due to this depression, fear and anxiety thoughts of suicide frequently occur in the minds of young chil­dren as they do not want to bear any more pain.

Teens of ages 13-18 have more serious prob­lems. They have frequent flashbacks of past abuses making them anxious and prone to panic attacks. Self-Destructive behaviors such as excessive use of drugs or reckless driving can of­ten be seen as a frequent practice amongst children who have grown up seeing violence. Moreover, most of them internalize this violence, and end up rep­licating the same abusive behavior towards weaker individuals. They become abusers, harassers, and in­timidators because that was the only norm, they experi­enced during their growing up years. Therefore, victims often see themselves expe­riencing or using violence in their relationships or being dishonest and con­trolling. Howard Pratt, DO, psychiatrist and behavioral health medical director at Community Health of Flor­ida, says, “The long-term ef­fects, meanwhile, are even worse, because we learn at an early age what defines a relationship.” However not all affected by domestic vio­lence grow up to be offend­ers however there is a good chance that aggressive be­havior might be due to this.

Domestic violence is a serious offence and al­though it is quite com­mon it is not addressed properly. Children who witness or experience abuse, seem to remain traumatized for life. In a nutshell, domestic abuse can ruin generations.

Ch. Faizan Ahmed is a student of A-Levels at Aitchison College, La­hore. He is General Sec­retary of Science Society, Aitchison College.