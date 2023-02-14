Domestic violence is manifestation of exploitation of power. It is often committed by the male members of a household on the weaker members such as the women and the children. Unfortunately, domestic violence is on the rise. According to the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, in 2022 domestic violence increased by 25 to 33 percent globally.
There are various forms of domestic violence such as verbal abuse which includes threats, blame and coercion. Emotional abuse and intimidation, physical abuse which includes physical assaults resulting in injury and sexual abuse. All these abuses leave deep physical, emotional and psychological impacts on the victims and those observing them.
Children tend to be left shattered whether they witness or are part of abuse. Scars left by these traumatic incidents tend to leave them psychologically and emotionally distressed. These children after experiencing violence in their homes tend to treat it as a norm and hence adopt it. Guilt rises as these children tend to believe themselves as the offender and the ones to blame, as an elder or someone with more authority is harassing them. These children usually become aggressive and adopt a bullying behavior to cope with the stress and vent out their anger, their depression, and their guilt on other children. Some are even victims of bullying in schools as they are already emotionally and psychologically weak. This leads to them becoming apathetic towards others as they already have enough on their own plate to think about. “Children could have a hard time relating to other children and could be more susceptible to bullying behaviors, either as the target of those behaviors or as the initiator of bullying behavior,” Cornelia Gibson says.
Beside bullying, victims of domestic violence have trouble managing with school as well. These children are less focused and find it hard to solve problems. exposure to excessive violence results in physical disorders such as frequent headaches and psychological symptoms such as low self-esteem and multiple phobias. Moreover, being hyper vigilant, nightmares, anxiety, and depression can also be commonly seen in children who have suffered any domestic abuse.
Children of different age groups experience varied kinds of traumas. Children suffering from or witnessing domestic violence at home, are commonly detached with their parents. Some develop eating disorders while many suffer from delayed mental and physical development. Due to the excessive abuse, fear arises which causes difficulties in sleeping. Due to this depression, fear and anxiety thoughts of suicide frequently occur in the minds of young children as they do not want to bear any more pain.
Teens of ages 13-18 have more serious problems. They have frequent flashbacks of past abuses making them anxious and prone to panic attacks. Self-Destructive behaviors such as excessive use of drugs or reckless driving can often be seen as a frequent practice amongst children who have grown up seeing violence. Moreover, most of them internalize this violence, and end up replicating the same abusive behavior towards weaker individuals. They become abusers, harassers, and intimidators because that was the only norm, they experienced during their growing up years. Therefore, victims often see themselves experiencing or using violence in their relationships or being dishonest and controlling. Howard Pratt, DO, psychiatrist and behavioral health medical director at Community Health of Florida, says, “The long-term effects, meanwhile, are even worse, because we learn at an early age what defines a relationship.” However not all affected by domestic violence grow up to be offenders however there is a good chance that aggressive behavior might be due to this.
Domestic violence is a serious offence and although it is quite common it is not addressed properly. Children who witness or experience abuse, seem to remain traumatized for life. In a nutshell, domestic abuse can ruin generations.
Ch. Faizan Ahmed is a student of A-Levels at Aitchison College, Lahore. He is General Secretary of Science Society, Aitchison College.