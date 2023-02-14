Share:

ISLAMABAD - Iran and Pakistan are marching towards greater cooperation and teamwork, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Sayed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said yesterday. Speaking at an event here to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, the envoy said during the last few years, with the will and determination of the officials of the two friendly countries of Iran and Pakistan, the pace of the ties and relations have been accelerated in various fields.

“Over the past three years, despite the pandemics, we had the honour to inaugurate two new border crossings at the common borders of Pishin-Mand and Rimdan-Gabed. Last summer the 21st Joint Commission of Economic Cooperation was successfully held in Islamabad. In the year 2022, more than five exclusive trade exhibitions were held in different cities of Pakistan,” he elaborated.

The ambassador said that about one month ago, the trade tariffs for Pakistani export goods were removed as an Iranian initiative to expand Pakistani interest margin in bilateral trade.

“About two weeks ago, the electricity export from Iran to Pakistan increased by 2 times and up to more than 200 megawatts. In the year 2023, the volume of trade between the two countries will reach more than two billion dollars, setting a new record in the trade area between the two countries. Several sustenance markets and border markets are also at the verge of opening in the near future,” he added.

On the onset, he said: “I would like to avail this opportunity to express my heartiest sympathy to the government and people of Turkey and Syria following grievous death of a significant number of the citizens of these two friendly, brotherly and Muslim countries in severe earthquake. ”

Ambassador Hosseini said forty-four years ago in the midst of a cold winter, Islamic Revolution of Iran won supported by the role and widespread participation of the people and under the leadership of Imam Khomeini (RA). “Following the revolution, in the March 1979, a nationwide referendum was held to provide opportunity for the people to elect the political system of the country as a result of which more than 98 percent of the electors voted for the Islamic Republic system of government. He said throughout these forty-four years, despite obstacles such as the imposed war, sanctions, pressures and propaganda, Iranian people could attain great scientific, economic and technological achievements.

“And now I am proud to declare that the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys self-sufficiency in most of the scientific, technological, industrial and agricultural areas.

Among the others, medicine and pharmacology, peaceful nuclear energy, space science, robotics, defence industries, nanotechnology, genetics and stem cells are some examples to name a few,” he maintained.

Ambassador Hosseini said one of the greatest achievements of Iran during the past few decades is the improvement of the status of women and family in all fields including health, education, entrepreneurship, investment and employment and social rights. “Women’s literacy has reached above 96 percent, more than 60 percent of the university students in Iran are women and girls, and the participation of the women in the country’s macro-management, decision-making and policy-making is significantly grown,” said. He said Iran had played an incomparable role in ensuring the stability and security of the region and the world with heroic sacrifices at the forefront of the fight against the ominous phenomenon of terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking.

Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Capital Administration and Development, attended the event. Syed Tariq Fatemi on the occasion felicitated Iran on the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

He said Pakistan considered Iran as a close friend and expected to enhance partnership for regional progress.