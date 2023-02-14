Share:

LAHORE - Jaffar Brothers defeated Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) by 6 wickets in the round match of the 4th Corporate Challenge Cup at Race Course Cricket Ground. FBR, batting first, scored 155 runs for the loss of five wickets. Ghulam Abbas struck 38 runs while Rehan Zulfikar dismissed two players. Jaffar Brothers achieved the required target, losing four wickets.

Muneeb Rahman cracked 40 runs and Mohammad Mubasher 38. Mahmoodul Hasan dismissed two players. Muneeb was named player of the match. In another match the other day, Netsol defeated FBR by 40 runs.

Netsol, batting first, scored 174 runs for the loss of six wickets while in reply, FBR were all out for 134 runs. Adnan Butt (81) of Netsol was declared man of the match. Earlier on the opening day, AMT thrashed Descon by 111 runs in the first match while Meezan Bank defeated Jaffar Brothers by 4 wickets in the second match of the opening day.