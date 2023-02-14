Share:

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has decided to help out the earthquake victims of Turkiye, and has directed the KP chief secretary to chalk out an action plan in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has handed over donation of Rs100,000 to the Chief Minister for the earthquake affectees of Turkiye, according to a handout issued here.

The Chief Minister directed officials to coordinate with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other relevant federal entities to get exact information about the relief goods needed by the earthquake affectees so that arrangements could be made to send the relief items. The Chief Minister further directed the chief secretary to come up with proposals to contribute to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, further directing to reach out to the educational institutions, welfare organisations, government employees and other segments of society in this regard.

Muhammad Azam Khan said that in these difficult hours, people and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood by their Turkish brothers and sisters, adding that the people and government of the province were committed to extending all possible help to their Turkish brethren.

He appealed to the well-off segments of the society, welfare bodies, government departments’ employees and other segments to contribute to help the earthquake affectees of Turkiye.