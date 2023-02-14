Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Narcotics Control Manzoor Afridi called on Punjab Caretaker Minister for Excise, Taxation, Communication and Works Bilal Afzal during his brief visit to Lahore.

The two ministers met in Lahore at the Directorate General of the Provincial Infrastructure Development Authority to discuss several mutually beneficial issues. It was also agreed to end the doubling of registration and token tax collections between provinces, as well as other difficulties and complications.

The Punjab Excise Minister agreed to convene a meeting of secretaries to keep provincial governments and departments informed about the collection of token tax from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vehicles in Lahore and other cities in Punjab, as well as to clarify each other’s positions and solve the problems permanently. He promised that progress would be made in this area soon.

Manzoor Afridi expressed his satisfaction and stated that it will foster goodwill feelings between governments and people on both sides.

He also mentioned the difficulties encountered by the law enforcement agencies and special squads of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government in Punjab during the stages of investigation and prosecution, and the provincial minister of Punjab assured him that this matter would be taken up at the appropriate level.

Mr Afridi also stated that, in light of the growing menace of ice addiction among the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he has begun Jihad against this social scourge, and that anti-narcotics campaigns are being launched on an emergency basis, particularly in the province’s educational institutions. A plan has been chalked out for this purpose, he added.

Bilal Afzal applauded Manzoor Afridi’s initiative and assured proper cooperation from the Punjab government.