Share:

KARACHI - Renowned actor, broadcaster, producer and head of National Academy of performing art Zia Mohyeddin passed away in Karachi on Monday after protracted illness. He was 91. Born in Faisalabad, on June 20, 1931, he graduated from Government College, Lahore. Known for his excellent comparing, broadcasting, poetry and prose recitation, acting and theatre direction, he mentored hundreds of students. He was recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz Award for excellent services in art. President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep grief over the death of Zia Mohyeddin, terming it a loss of a talented and towering personality.

In their separate condolence messages, the president and the Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to Zia Mohyeddin for his contribution to the fields of art, literature, performing arts, acting, direction and production. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Zia Mohyeddin.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, she prayed for the departed soul. She said Zia Mohyeddin was a literary figure whose style of reading and speaking gained fame worldwide. The Information Minister said that the services of Zia Mohyeddin for the showbiz industry will always be remembered.

ZIA MohyEDDIN’S DEMISE lEft GrEAt voID: ShErry rEhMAN Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday expressed his grief over the death of Pakistan’s famous actor and writer Zia Mohyeddin and said his demise was not less than a tragedy that had left a great void in the society. The federal minister in a series of tweets expressed her condolences to the family and friends of Zia Mohyeddin. Senator Rehman said, “It is very sad to hear about the demise of Zia Mohyeddin, the famous literary figure of Pakistan.”

She added that Mohyeddin’s grasp, expertise, and status in cultural and literary trends made him unparalleled. She added that many generations of radio and TV had benefited from his unique voice and knowledge. “My condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Zia Mohyeddin,” Sherry Rehman said. ShAZIA MArrI ExprESSES GrIEf ovEr DEMISE of lEGENDAry ArtISt Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Shazia Marri Monday expressed grief over the sad demise of the legendary actor Zia Mohyeddin.

In a message, the federal minister said that Zia Mohyeddin was an excellent actor, literary icon and a televangelist of a high caliber. Terming Zia Mohyeddin as an iconic actor and orator, Shazia Marri said that the deceased had the status of an institution in terms of knowledge, literature and the art of singing and acting. She said that Zia Mohyeddin’s academic and technical services will be remembered for a long time. She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.