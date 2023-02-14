Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Execu-tive Officer Babar Sahib Din on Monday directed the authori­ties to ensure strict monitoring of daily cleanliness operation.

According to LWMC sources here, all relevant departments had been sensitized to take all necessary measures to ensure extraordinary cleanliness arrange-ments across the city. The CEO said that monitoring team should keep a close eye on the timings of the vehicles going to the field. Babar Sahib Din said that immediate action should be taken if mechanical sweepers were not on route or monitored over speeding. Video Wall team should submit report of actions taken against irregularities on daily basis to the CEO office. As per the direction of Babar Sahib Din, Zero Waste Operation was continuing in Shalimar Town. More than 900 workers and 120 operational vehicles were en­gaged in Shalimar Town cleaning operation. The department was ensuring cleanliness in Urban UCs as well as Rural UCs by utilizing all available resource, he added.