ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mar­riyum Aurangzeb Mon­day said Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan considered his supporters as “mental­ly handicapped persons”.

The PTI chief was in the habit of blowing hot and cold and insulted his vot­ers by saying such things, she said in a statement while commenting on Im­ran Khan’s address. The minister said abusing some­one one day and then forgiv­ing them the next day was Imran Khan’s “style of doing politics”, whether it were the judiciary, the United States, or national institutions She said Imran Khan was brought into power in sheer “violation of the law”. There was no “rule of law” during his tenure of government rather it was the “rule of the jungle”. She added that coun­try got real freedom when the “foreign agents, thieves and liars like Imran Khan were thrown out of power