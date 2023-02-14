Share:

SIALKOT - Dep­uty Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that monitoring is un­der way to ensure supply of subsidised flour to people across the district. Accord­ing to a handout, the deputy commissioner said that As­sistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar vis­ited trucking points at Clock Tower Chowk Cantt, Ghazi­pur, Murray College Road, Imam Sahib Darbar and got information about the sup­ply according to the demand. He said that in Tehsil Pasrur, Assistant Commissioner Qa­mar Mehmood Manj visited the sale points Satra Mor Pasrur, Chowk Khokhran Pasrur and sale point Daska Mor Pasrur where the sale of flour was going on under the supervision of the Food Department staff. District Food Controller Azmat Ali also visited various trucking points, checked the quality and quantity of flour sup­plied there and issued in­structions to the staff.