Rabbani seeks details of govt-TTP talks n Irfan Siddiqui says PTI govt should be held responsible for not improving KP police capacity.

ISLAMABAD - PPP senior Senator Raza Rab­bani, in the proceedings of the joint session of parliament, yesterday sought details of the negotiations with the Teh­reek-e-Taliban Pakistan in an in-camera session.

“If the house is serious in de­bate, DG ISI and DG Intelligence Bureau be invited to brief in in-camera sitting,” PPP senior Senator Raza Rabbani suggested the government, speaking at the second day of joint sitting of the parliament.

The session with the outset of the proceedings offered prayers for the two military officers mar­tyred in Balochistan, as well as for literary giants Amjad Islam Amjad and Zia Mohyeddin, who passed away the other day.

Rabbani also pointed out ab­sence of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the session. “When the house is discussing law and order situation the Minister for Interior should be in the house,” he said, adding that the govern­ment should issue a policy state­ment over the new wave of ter­rorism in the country.

Jamaat-e-Islami lawmaker Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, taking part in the debate, said neither the federal government nor provincial government ac­cepted responsibility of failure to stop acts of terrorism.

He commented that to why MNA Al Wazir was not being pro­duced in the National Assembly despite issuance of his produc­tion orders. He said that terror­ists were ruling the province as 376 acts of terrorism had taken place there from May to Decem­ber last. PML-N’s Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on his turn, the previ­ous government wasted near­ly four years. He said there was also a need for holding the pre­vious KP government account­able for not building up capacity of the provincial police.

Minister for Poverty Allevi­ation and Social Safety Shazia Marri stressed the need to focus on law and order in the country as durable peace could help ad­dress all other problems, includ­ing the economic crisis.

She said the parliament always played a key role whenever the incidents of terrorism like the Peshawar Police Lines mosque blast and the Army Public School Peshawar attack occurred.

She endorsed the viewpoint of Senator Raza Rabbani of to convene an in-camera sit­ting of the parliament to thor­oughly discuss the facts be­hind the gory incidents. The minister stressed that the 20-point National Action Plan (NAP), which was devised on the recommendations of the joint sitting of the parliament, should be completely imple­mented to avert the reoccur­rence of terrorist incidents. She viewed that extremism and terrorism were inter­linked as both the menaces had the same narrative and mindset behind them and the war against the two could not be won until a counter-narra­tive was devised.