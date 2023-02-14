Share:

The federal government summoned a session of the National Assembly on Wednesday after President Arif Alvi refused to approve the ordinance regarding the imposition of new taxes.

A meeting of the federal cabinet was presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in which the country’s economic and political situation came under discussion. The meeting also held consultation on the ordinance related to mini-budget. The cabinet decided not to bring mini-budget ordinance.

The finance bill will be presented in the national assembly and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will brief the House regarding the bill. The mini-budget will be presented in the Senate tomorrow (Wednesday) after passage from the Lower House of the Parliament.

In this regard, Senate session has also been called in tomorrow at 4pm in the chairmanship of Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. The finance bill has proposed imposing taxes worth Rs170 billion, while the cabinet has already approved the financial bill to impose new taxes.