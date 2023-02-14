Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent six suspects, involved in the lynching of a man accused of blasphemy in Nankana Sahib, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand for identification parade. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the police produced suspects, Waqas, Rizwan Haider, Sajid Ali, Bilal Ahmad, Muhammad Anis and Dila­war Hussain, amid strict security. The investigation officer submitted an application and stated that the suspects were involved in the lynching of a man ac­cused of blasphemy. He informed that during the pre­liminary investigation, police had made arrests of six people. He pleaded with the court to grant permis­sion for the identification parade of the suspects. At this, the court granted permission for identification parade and sent the suspects to jail on a 14-day ju­dicial remand for the purpose. Two days ago, a mob stormed into a police station in Nankana Sahib Dis­trict and lynched an under custody accused of blas­phemy charge who was identified as Waris.