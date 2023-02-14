Share:

HYDERABAD - The new academic year at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro started from Monday with an orienta­tion and welcome ceremony held in honour of the new batch 2022-23. While presiding over the ceremony, Vice-chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr Bhai Khan Shar, welcomed the new batch and said the higher educa­tional institutes provide a plat­form to youngsters for exploring their hidden talent. SABS was a unique type of institute where students are given the oppor­tunities to prove themselves in academia and extracurricular activities, he stressed. In a short span of time, he said that SABS University has established inter­national linkages with art com­munity around the globe and it has proved fruitful for students who are able to communicate and learn from master artists of the world. He said a campus is an educational place where students learn code of life and any type of smoking and drug is strictly prohibited that may harm the health of youth.

He encouraged the students to write articles, features, re­ports, poetry and other creative writing pieces to explore the multiple dimensions of their personality and get those pub­lished in official newsletters and other publications of the univer­sity. He termed the students who enrolled in SABS University lucky and deserving that they preferred the field of their choice which will help them to create and design new thoughts and ideas. Dr Shar said creativity is revelation and revelation comes from nature and is God-gifted. The Chairpersons of different de­partments including Prof. Shazia Abro, Prof. Rajkumar, Prof. Mu­hammad Saleem Jhatial, faculty members Prof. Fazal Ellahi Khan, Prof. Shahid Qayoom Memon, Prof. Zubair Ahmed Bhutto, Ad­mission Incharge Zulqarnain Bhutto, Public Relations Officer Latif Gaad, and others addressed the ceremony. The students were taken to their respective departments where they were given a briefing regarding staff, studios, subjects, classrooms and different sections.