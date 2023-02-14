Share:

ISLAMABAD - The citizens seeking to obtain a driving license have called on the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) to make vehicles available for the driving test, as the current situation is causing undue stress and financial burden for them.

The non-availability of cars for the driving test is a growing concern for the applicants and is putting a significant strain on their financial situation. In light of these concerns, the applicants have also suggested the NHMP to include the charges for the car along with the regular fees of the license.

Answering the online queries, the Additional Inspector General of Police Zubair Hashmi stated that the NHMP was not receiving the support or the logistics from the government to make vehicles available for the driving test. He said that NHMP had not received funding for fuel, maintenance and wear and tear of vehicles which had made it difficult to provide cars for the applicants. Despite this, he acknowledged the problem and stated that it was rightly highlighted by the applicants and that the issue should be addressed.

He suggested that on the day of the driving test, around 25 applicants could pool in to hire the car, avoiding the burden on a single person.