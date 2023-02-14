Election body senior officials hold consultative meeting with Punjab governor in Lahore today to discuss matters for conducting elections
n Caretaker CM says govt will adhere to ECP guidelines on elections.
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Following the orders of Lahore High Court to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately announce a date for conducting elections in Punjab, the electoral body sprang into action yesterday seeking a meeting with Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman today to come up with an election date.
Under the Constitution of Pakistan, holding elections within 90 days of assemblies dissolution is mandatory.
The Punjab Governor and the ECP representatives would participate in the meeting being held at the Governor House, Lahore. Earlier in the day, the Commission had formally written a letter to the Punjab Governor to schedule a meeting on February 14 to discuss the date for provincial elections. The top electoral body, in a meeting presided by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad, deliberated on the election schedule in Punjab.
The LHC had on February 10 directed the Election Commission to fix a date for holding elections to the Punjab Assembly in consultation with the Punjab governor.
In response to the ECP’s letter, Secretary to the Punjab Governor Barrister Nabeel A Awan wrote a letter to the Secretary Election Commission the same day informing him about Tuesday’s meeting. This letter also said that Punjab Chief Secretary and IGP have been invited to attend the meeting to be chaired by the governor. The Election Commission authorized the Special Secretary and Director General Law under the supervision of the Secretary Election Commission to hold consultation with the Governor and brief the Commission regarding the next plan of action.
The ECP secretary will head the discussions with the Punjab governor, along with ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal Hussain and Director General (Law) Mohammad Arshad. The designated ECP team would then brief the Commission about the talks so that it could decide on the future strategy for conducting polls in the province.
Meanwhile, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the caretaker government had been entrusted with the prime responsibility of holding free and fair elections in the province and it would be adhering to the guidelines set forth by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in this regard.
“The elections in Punjab would be held whenever the ECP would direct us about it,” he said while replying to a question in an interactive meeting with reporters at the chief minister’s office here.
To another question, he said that all postings and transfers of senior government officials in Punjab were being made after seeking prior permission from the Election Commission.
The Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on January 14 and January 18, respectively. The electoral watchdog had earlier written letters to the principal secretaries of Punjab and KP governors for holding polls in Punjab between April 9 and 13, and in KP between April 15 and 17.
The LHC had subsequently directed the ECP to immediately announce the date for elections after consultation with the governor, in his capacity as the constitutional head of the province.
It may be noted here that President Arif Alvi on February 8 had also urged the ECP to immediately announce the date for elections in KP and Punjab.
The PTI had on January 27 had approached the LHC seeking orders for the Punjab governor to immediately announce a date for an election in the province.
Last week, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali met his Punjab counterpart Rehman and agreed that the country could not afford separate elections in the current circumstances and, therefore, polls for national and provincial assemblies should be held later this year after the completion of the federal government’s tenure in August.
“Pakistan can’t afford two separate elections as billions of rupees will be spent on the exercise,” the Punjab governor had told reporters after the meeting.
“As the general elections are going to take place later this year, demand for an early election in two provinces seems out of place keeping in view economic woes of the country.”
He had also hinted at a possible delay in polls, saying political forces should focus on finding solutions to fix the financial and security situation and not the elections.
The government’s intention not to hold polls in the two provinces within 90 days has added to the PTI’s frustration which has linked its ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ with the inordinate delay.