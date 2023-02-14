Share:

LAHORE - A training session for officers of all departments regarding paperless meet-ings of the Punjab Cabinet was organized by Punjab Informa­tion Technology (PITB) at the Civil Secretariat on Monday.

The Additional Secretaries of de­partments participated in the ses­sion as focal persons.

The officers were briefed on the working procedures of the Cabinet Management Information System (CMIS). The caretaker Punjab gov­ernment has started holding pa­perless meetings of the cabinet to promote austerity. Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman also directed all the departments to start paperless work-ing.

Now the agenda in every cabi­net meeting would be circulated online through CMIS and this ini­tiative would save tens of thou­sands of rupees incurred on the cabinet meeting.