Share:

Khyber - Two brothers were shot dead over an old enmity in Jamrud’s main bazaar on Monday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) PS Jamrud Shah Khalid Afridi, the two brothers Muhammad Abid and Imran Khan, sons of Gulab Khan and residents of sub-division Bara, Khyber, were returning home after attending 302 case in Jamrud District Court when their vehicle was intercepted by armed individuals who opened indiscriminate fire on them and killed them on the spot. The killers were able to flee the scene after committing the crime, according to the SHO.

Local police rushed to the scene shortly after the offence and transferred the dead bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police official insisted that the case would be filed if the deceased’s heirs filed a claim.