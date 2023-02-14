Share:

A small delegation of Arab Americans was invited to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the day be­fore his recent visit to Egypt, Israel, and the Palestin­ian Authority. Our meeting came on the heels of two tragic days in Israel/Palestine. On January 26th, 10 Palestinians were killed during an Israeli undercover raid into Jen­in. Nightly Israeli invasions of heavily populated Pal­estinian communities have taken almost three doz­en lives so far this year. These raids and killings, and a new round of mass expulsions and intensified set­tler violence, have left Palestinians seething in anger and despairing of any improvement in their lives.

The next day a lone Palestinian gunman murdered eight Israelis walking home from their synagogue in a settle­ment east of Jerusalem. Both mass killings were deplorable and yet tragically predictable. Though there’s concern that the violence could spin out of control, things remain on a low boil. While extremist elements in the Israeli government may want to accelerate matters with more violence, Netanyahu intensified repressive measures including: sealing the Pales­tinian attackers’ homes and arresting and/or expelling their family members and friends; sending more Israeli forces into the Occupied Territories; and issuing more weapons to set­tlers. The Palestinian Authority condemned the Jenin raids and said it would cease security cooperation with Israel, but both the PA and Hamas appear more interested in tamping things down than accelerating the violence.

Meeting Secretary Blinken against this tense backdrop, we expressed concerns including: admitting Israel into the US visa waiver program without guaranteeing full reciproc­ity and respect for Arab Americans’ right to travel without harassment; plans to build the U.S. embassy on Palestinian-owned land in Jerusalem; and the State Department’s defini­tion of antisemitism which includes legitimate criticism of Is­rael. I attempted to place the recent events in the context of decades of failed US policies, amplifying the existing asymme­try of power between Israelis and Palestinians.

When the US disagrees with Palestinian actions, we call them out or sanction them. But when Israel acts contrary to international law or our own policies, if we respond at all, it’s timidly with private communiques or public statements of concern. Knowing there are no consequences, the Israelis ei­ther simply proceed, or delay until the heat is off.

The results have been devastating on multiple levels. We have enabled Israel’s drift to the far right and weakened Isra­el’s peace forces, who have no backing for their opposition to human rights violations and the deepening of the occupation. As a two-state solution became impossible, we have discred­ited Palestinian moderates who endorsed the Oslo Accords, while emboldening Palestinian hardliners and advocates of violence as the only way forward. US expressions of concern about Netanyahu’s efforts to run roughshod over Israel’s de­mocracy aren’t enough, if we are silent about his proposed responses to the recent terror attack—clear violations of in­ternational law (e.g., home demolitions and expulsions). US expressions of support for a two-state solution and “the equal worth of Israelis and Palestinians” aren’t enough, when the two-state solution is no longer possible. US silence in the face of Israeli actions demonstrates that we won’t defend Palestin­ian rights or respect their humanity.

To dig our way out of this hole and alter the downward spi­raling dynamic, I recommended to Blinken that the US re­verse course. There must be consequences for Israeli policies that violate rights and international law and provoke vio­lence. I suggested that we remove the sanctions placed on the ICC, meet with and offer direct financial support to Palestin­ian human rights organizations banned by Israel, and be clear that any further movement on settlement expansion, home demolitions, and expulsions will lead to direct consequences in aid and political support. Change will not come overnight. But such actions will send a message to the Israeli right that their decades-long impunity is over, strengthen forces in Is­rael who support ending the occupation, give hope to Pales­tinians that they have US support, and open the door to new possibilities. The hole we are all in has taken decades to dig. There’s no time like the present to stop digging and reverse course. If we don’t, the violence and repression will continue, and we will have only our inaction to blame.

Dr. James J. Zogby

The writer is the President of Arab American Institute.