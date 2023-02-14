Share:

After Pak-US relations reached a difficult low with Imran Khan’s ouster, the relationship continues to gradually head towards a mend mending as the second round of the defence dialogue began in Washington today. This is a positive step as the main aim of the endeavour is to strengthen ties be­tween the two states and expand upon strategic issues between the two defence establishments. A cordial relationship and a peaceful diplomatic process is essential for our progress and both parties benefit from a strong working relationship.

Given our unstable economic condition, it would benefit the country if our positioning with the US reaches a stable point once more. The forum may also lead to further talks on development in the country and could complement the IMF deal being fleshed out. The deal is dire to unlock critical funding and help us stay afloat. While the military establishments of both countries have kept mutual interests in mind, the steps discussed in this meeting will enclose the challenging economic situation as well and could help in regaining some semblance of macroeconomic stability.

There is also a counterterrorism dialogue being planned for next month to narrow in on the deteriorating security situation in the region. The development does not indicate a greater part­nership at present but any positive engagement is a step in the right direction. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States has also indicated a need for new linkages between the two in educa­tion, research, and technology. This could help in people-to-peo­ple ties and interactions for wider public welfare.

Whatever transpires between the countries, it should be ap­preciated that we are shifting away from the allegations of the past. Last year’s insinuation and developing anti-American sen­timents were not sustainable for Pakistan’s position in the in­ternational arena. Until we reach a stable economic front, it is hoped that our bilateral ties remain amicable.