KARACHI - The outgoing Korean Consul General (CG) Kim Haksung called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday. They discussed bilateral relations, trade, investment opportunities among other important matters. The Governor Kamran Tessori said that Pakistan and Korea had a long history of friendly relations. The Consul General Kim Haksung said that the Korean investors were interested in investment in the Sindh province.
GOVERNOR TO INAUGURATE FLOWER SHOW TODAY
Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Monday said Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori will inaugurate the flower show today (Tuesday) at Bagh-e-Rizwan, Gulshan-e-Iqbal. He made this announcement while inspecting the arrangements for the flower show held at Bagh-e-Rizwan Gulshan-e-Iqbal, is being organized by the DMC East. He said the exhibition will play an important role in healthy recreational activities in the metropolis.
Syed Shakeel said it was the need of the hour to do more work for tree plantation to promote greenery in the city.