KARACHI - The outgoing Korean Consul Gen­eral (CG) Kim Haksung called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Gover­nor House here on Monday. They discussed bilateral relations, trade, investment opportunities among other important matters. The Governor Kamran Tessori said that Pakistan and Korea had a long history of friendly rela­tions. The Consul General Kim Haksung said that the Korean in­vestors were interested in invest­ment in the Sindh province.

GOVERNOR TO INAUGURATE FLOWER SHOW TODAY

Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Monday said Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori will inaugurate the flower show today (Tuesday) at Bagh-e-Rizwan, Gulshan-e-Iqbal. He made this announcement while inspecting the arrange­ments for the flower show held at Bagh-e-Rizwan Gulshan-e-Iqbal, is being organized by the DMC East. He said the exhibition will play an important role in healthy recreational activities in the metropolis.

Syed Shakeel said it was the need of the hour to do more work for tree plantation to pro­mote greenery in the city.