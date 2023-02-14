Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif Monday assured Turkish Am­bassador Mehmet Paçaci that in the test­ing times, the govern­ment and the people of Pakistan stood in strong solidarity with the people of Turkiye.

He made the re­marks during his visit to the Turkish Embas­sy here to express con­dolences over the loss of life and property in the devastating earth­quake in Turkiye. The prime minister was ac­companied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhu­tto Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for EconomicAffairs Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq, Minister for Law Azam Na­zeer Tarrar, and Special As­sistants to the Prime Minis­ter Attaullah Tarrar and Tariq Fatemi. He conveyed his con­dolences to the Turkish am­bassador and prayed for the victims of the earthquake. He reiterated that Pakistan would continue its rescue and relief efforts for Turkish brothers and sisters until the last affected person was reha­bilitated. The prime minister also highlighted the relief ef­forts of Pakistan for the earth­quake victims of Turkiye. He said Pakistan sent winter tents, blankets, warm clothes and other essential items for the people of Turkey. The PM said brothers in Turkey were sent assistance by air, sea and road, while the government was also considering to send aid through trains. He said as­sistance was being provided on the basis of daily reports from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s ambas­sador to Turkey. The govern­ment of Turkey fully helped Pakistan during the earth­quake of 2005, floods in 2010 and in the recent floods, he noted. He asked the Turkish ambassador to inform him about the needs of the peo­ple of Turkey so that Pakistan could arrange assistance ac­cordingly.