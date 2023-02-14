“Let us return, however, to the League of Nations. To create an organization which is in a position to protect peace in this world of conflicting interests and egotistic wills is a frighteningly difficult task.”
–Hjalmar Branting.
The League of Nations was an international diplomatic group that was developed after World War 1 in 1920. It found its origins in the Fourteen Points speech made by US President Woodrow Wilson which outlined the ideas for peace and maintaining it after the traumatic war. He envisioned an organisation that would resolve conflicts before they had the potential to explode into a violent war. It achieved many victories over the course of its time but had a tough time dealing with some conflicts as well because it put self-interests before the objective of securing peace. The global governments also did not respect or accept its authority on some occasions. With the outbreak of World War 2, the League effectively failed and ceased to exist