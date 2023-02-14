Share:

“Let us return, however, to the League of Nations. To create an organization which is in a position to protect peace in this world of conflicting interests and egotistic wills is a frighteningly difficult task.”

–Hjalmar Branting.

The League of Nations was an international diplomatic group that was developed after World War 1 in 1920. It found its origins in the Fourteen Points speech made by US President Woodrow Wilson which outlined the ideas for peace and maintaining it after the traumatic war. He envi­sioned an organisation that would resolve conflicts before they had the potential to explode into a vio­lent war. It achieved many victories over the course of its time but had a tough time dealing with some conflicts as well because it put self-interests before the objective of securing peace. The global govern­ments also did not respect or accept its authority on some occasions. With the outbreak of World War 2, the League effectively failed and ceased to exist