ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) is in process of identifying the risky waste disposal sites located in close proximity to airports that could attract birds and lead to any untoward incident of bird-plane hit.

“Accordingly, in line with the decisions of Environmental Control Committee (ECC), the members visited Malir Cantonment and Memon Goth areas of Karachi,” a news release said here on Monday. The manager of Jinnah International Airport, Manager Airside and members of Sindh Solid Waste Management and Karachi Water & Sewerage Board besides authorities of Malir Cantonment Board accompanied the inspection teams.