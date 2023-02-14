Share:

LAHORE - Pearson Education Limited (PEL) organized annual prize distribution ceremony for the top performing education consultants across Pakistan for the highest number of PTE Academic test booking.

The ceremony was attended by Ms. Premila Paulraj, Director Employability & Qualifi-cations, Pearson South Asia, Mr. Waqar Shah, Deputy General Manager, Syed Ali Iqbal and Amir Sohail from Pearson Pakistan and many other eminent educationists. PTE Ac-ademic is a computer-based English proficiency test, marked by artificial intelligence and is val­id for student and immigration vi­sas worldwide. While addressing on the occasion, Ms. Premila Paul­raj and Waqar Shah congratulat­ed the top performing PTE part­ners and praised them for their hard work, who have shown firm belief in PTE and trust in Pearson and have helped thousands of test takers to achieve their ambitions to go abroad for further stud­ies and immigration. They also said that Pearson values their partnership and appreciate the efforts of their champion part­ners in the country and congrat­ulated to all the award winners and reas-sured them Pearson’s continuous support.