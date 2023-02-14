LAHORE - Pearson Education Limited (PEL) organized annual prize distribution ceremony for the top performing education consultants across Pakistan for the highest number of PTE Academic test booking.
The ceremony was attended by Ms. Premila Paulraj, Director Employability & Qualifi-cations, Pearson South Asia, Mr. Waqar Shah, Deputy General Manager, Syed Ali Iqbal and Amir Sohail from Pearson Pakistan and many other eminent educationists. PTE Ac-ademic is a computer-based English proficiency test, marked by artificial intelligence and is valid for student and immigration visas worldwide. While addressing on the occasion, Ms. Premila Paulraj and Waqar Shah congratulated the top performing PTE partners and praised them for their hard work, who have shown firm belief in PTE and trust in Pearson and have helped thousands of test takers to achieve their ambitions to go abroad for further studies and immigration. They also said that Pearson values their partnership and appreciate the efforts of their champion partners in the country and congratulated to all the award winners and reas-sured them Pearson’s continuous support.