KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Informa­tion, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday announced the formal launch of People’s Bus Service for the citizens of Suk­kur on February 17th and the People’s Pink Bus Service for women in Hyderabad from February 18th. Addressing a news conference at his office after a high-level meeting re­lated to People’s Bus Service, he also announced to start more routes of People’s Pink Bus Service for women in Ka­rachi from February 20th.

Apprising about the impor­tant decisions taken in the meeting regarding People’s Bus Service, he said after Karachi, Hyderabad and Larkana, the people of Sukkur will get the facility of modern and afford­able bus service from February 17th. The provincial minister said on February 20th, two new routes of People’s Pink Bus Service were being started in Karachi and more buses will be added to the fleet of route-1 of People’s Pink Bus Service.

He said pink bus service would ply on its route-2 from Power Chowrangi North Kara­chi to Indus Hospital Korangi via Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Mor, Gulshan Chowrangi, Johar Mor, COD, Drug Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shah Faisal Colony, Sangar Chowrangi, Korangi No. 5. Similarly, pink buses will run on its Route No. 10 including Numaish Chowrangi, M.A. Jin­nah Road, Zaib-un-Nisa Street, Metropole, Teen Talwar, Do Tal­war, Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Dol­men Mall, McDonald’s and Clock Tower Sea View.

While the number of buses will be increased on the ex­isting Route-1 of the pink bus service. Sharjeel Inam Memon said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari had instructed the Sindh govern­ment to provide as much as possible relief to the people in every field. He said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was personally supervising such projects to bring relief to the people.

The CM Sindh had ap­proached the World Bank and Asian Development Bank to further expand the People’s Bus Service, he added. The provin­cial minister said the country’s first electric bus service was plying in Karachi whereas an­other big fleet of it had arrive at Karachi port. He also apprised that electric bus service would be started on new routes soon.

In response to a question, the provincial information minis­ter said rains and floods had caused widespread devastation in Sindh and never before in the history had there been so much damage, due to which roads had been damaged, houses of mil­lions of people had collapsed, and crops had been affected. He said PPP’s Sindh government was constructing 2.2 million houses in 23 districts with the support of international finan­cial institutions, farmers were being given financial support of Rs. 5,000 per acre, while repair and maintenance projects of ir­rigation system and road infra­structure were being specially focused. The minister said the treatment of heart diseases was free in Sindh for all classes of people, adding the NICVD net­work had been created in every district of Sindh.