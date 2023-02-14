Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party is still considering whether to participate in the by-elections or not, senior leaders said yesterday.

Secretary General People’s Party Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was bringing disgrace to Pakistan. “The most unworthy and incompetent prime minister in the country’s history is bringing disgrace to the country and the na­tion with his irresponsible talk,” he said. Bukhari said the PPP will de­cide about the by-elections soon. He said Imran Khan claimed to be on ‘one page’ with the establishment when he was the Prime Minister and now he is accusing them of making him powerless. “Imran Khan, you were powerless, why did you cling to power,” he questioned in a state­ment. Advisor to Prime Minister Qa­mar Zaman Kaira said the PPP was not part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement so it will take its own de­cision on the by-elections. “We will soon decide on the by-elections. We will also consider the allies’ sugges­tions,” the PPP leader maintained.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the PTI dissolved the assemblies of two provinces without any reason. “On one side are those who respect the constitu­tion. On the other hand, some peo­ple disrespect the Parliament. The PTI disregard the constitution dur­ing the no-confidence motion,” he said while speaking to the journal­ists here. Shah said the current gov­ernment was making difficult deci­sions in this economic situation. “All this situation has happened due to wrong decisions of PTI. There was no need for elections on so many seats just months before the gen­eral elections. The PTI just created a trouble,” he contended.