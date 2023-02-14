Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Mon­day underlined the need for enhanced cooperation with Senegal in the areas of trade, economy, and education.

The president, talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-desig­nate to Senegal Saima Sayed, who called on him here, said both countries had great po­tential to increase bilateral trade and economic relations for their mutual benefit.

He said Pakistan consid­ered Senegal an important country in the West African region and asked the am­bassador to make concerted efforts towards further ex­panding the bilateral ties.

He urged the ambassador to work on arranging bilat­eral exchanges at the minis­terial level between the two countries.

The president expressed satisfaction over the par­ticipation of Pakistani businessmen in trade fairs (Dakar International Trade Fair-FIKDAK) in Dakar for many years, saying such exhibitions would help in further promoting trade relations between the two countries.

President Alvi asked the ambassador-designate to arrange more trade exhibi­tions in collaboration with the ministries concerned to boost bilateral trade volume.

He called for increased co­operation between Pakistan and Senegal in the area of education.

He said some 8,000 for­eign students were cur­rently enrolled in different programmes of the Virtual University of Pakistan (VU), and the Senegalese students could also benefit from the online and distance educa­tion being offered by the VU and the Allama Iqbal Open University.

President Alvi also asked Saima Sayed to highlight In­dia’s anti-minority and anti-Muslim policies as well as the reign of terror unleashed by her against the innocent people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kash­mir for over seven decades