Share:

LAHORE - Team AGONxi8 Esports has been crowned the ultimate PUBG Mobile champion of Pakistan after the squad carried the day at the grand finale of PTCL Group’s largest E-Sports gaming tournament ‘GameKey Arena’ at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore. Sixteen top PUBG MOBILE squads battled it out to decide the champion in the ultimate showdown, spanning 15 maps. AGONxI8 was the last squad standing, with 3X ESPORTS and 52 ESPORTS taking the second and third spots respectively.

3X Miracle clinched the top fragger spot with 38 kills while AG18 FALAK and 52 XHASSAN seized second and third places with 37 and 28 kills respectively. Over 700 PUBG MOBILE squads participated in the online qualifiers of the tournament which was played on PTCL Group’s newly launched E-Sports gaming platform GameKey, which provides single window access to all popular online gaming labels to all data users in Pakistan.

PTCL Group awarded a prize pool of PKR 3,000,000 to the winning and runner-up squads at the prize distribution ceremony, preceding an enthralling musical concert by popular Pakistani singer, Shamoon Ismail. The champion team was awarded PKR 1,200,000 while the two runner-ups received PKR 550,000 and PKR 300,000 respectively