Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided on Tuesday to award tickets to the old candidates from South Punjab ahead of the upcoming elections in Punjab.

Sources privy to the development, PTI Chairman Imran Khan presided over the parliamentary board meeting yesterday to discuss the matter of awarding tickets.

As per the party sources, it was decided in the meeting to review the awarding of tickets to the party candidates who faced defeat in South Punjab in 2018 general elections. The work to conduct a survey to find candidates—defeated in 2018—with good repute had been started. Mr Khan had directed his party to conduct a survey in this regard.

In connection with the survey’s completion, the South Punjab parliamentary board will submit the report in a few days to the deposed premier – after the survey is completed – and Mr Khan will make the final decision afterwards.