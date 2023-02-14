Share:

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Punjab Safe City Authority.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar also accompanied the chief minister.

The chief minister reviewed security arrangements made for Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 8.

The chief minister also reviewed the surveillance system through digital cameras in Lahore.

CM Naqvi also watched the digital wall and inspected different routes of PSL through CCTV cameras.

The chief minister talked to Safe City Authority staff and shook hands with them.

He asked the Safe City Authority staff to perform duty with due diligence, dedication and hard work.

He issued directions to connect the CCTV cameras installed for PSL surveillance in Rawalpindi and Multan with Lahore Safe City Authority.

He also directed to evolve a perfect traffic plan through the proper use of an Intelligent Traffic Management System.

He issued directions for tea and food arrangement for police and the staff deputed on PSL duty.

Punjab Safe City Authority Managing Director Muhammad Kamran Khan gave detailed briefing on PSL security and surveillance.

The CM told that Punjab Safe City Authority was making surveillance of PSL 8 through 550 special cameras.

He was further told that all arrangements had been complete on routes of players and spectators, hotels and stadium.

The MD further informed the chief minister that technical teams of the Safe City Authority will remain in field round the clock for security purposes.