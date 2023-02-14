Share:

LAHORE - The Flour Mills Association has an­nounced calling off its strike after successful negotiations with the government, reported a private TV channel on Monday.

The ministerial committee consti­tuted by the Punjab chief minister and food secretary held talks with the association which bore fruit. The association went on a strike in response to the suspension of the wheat quota for over 100 mills.

However, the government and the association representatives held negotiations to find a way out. The association’s concerns will be addressed and its just de­mands will be fulfilled. Security will be provided at trucking points and the food department will sub­mit its recommendations within three days after deliberation on the demand for delivery of wheat outside the province. Flour mill­ers had earlier announced strike across Punjab from Monday after having dispute with the provincial food department over wheat quota and raids on mills. The announce­ment was feared to create shortage of flour in Lahore and other cities of the province. The wheat quota of more than 100 mills had been suspended and that some mills in Lahore, Gujrat and Multan had al­ready halted their operations.

According to Punjab Flour Mills Association (PFMA) president If­tikhar Matto, the millers wanted the food department to check the mills as per the defined standard operat­ing procedures (SOPs). Punjab Food Secretary Zaman Watto, on the oth­er hand, said no legal action was de­cided against the millers and that 80 per cent mills had lifted their quota of wheat. He claimed that majority of millers were against the strike. He, however, said the data of those, who were involved in flour shortage by inciting others for holding strike, was being gathered and was shared with the departments concerned.