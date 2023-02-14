Share:

Senator Raza Rabbani fired a broadside at the Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP) Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi saying the latter did not have the jurisdiction for giving clarification over the remarks of the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial.

The remarks of the CJP faced harsh criticism from Senate when Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said the CJP had no right to declare the country’s prime ministers dishonest.

Talking about the letter released by the AJP over CJP’s remarks, PPP’s Raza Rabbani said the AJP could not give his opinions over the proceedings of this house because he was not a member of the parliament.

Mr Rabbani added the AJP should defend the parliamentary institution when the judiciary called into question the proceedings of parliament while saying the AJP enjoyed no authority to clarify the remarks of the CJP, and in case of any need for explanation, there was an office of the apex court registrar.

Earlier, AJP issued a clarification by saying tht CJP's remarks about the country’s “honest prime minister” in a case were taken out of context and manipulated on social media.