Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Punjab Emergency Service Department (Rescue 1122) has called to cap the speed limit of motorbikes at 50 kilometres per hour for a reduction in the number of road traffic accidents.

Talking to APP here on Monday an official of the Punjab Emergency Service Department said, “Around 72% of road traffic crashes involve motorcycles while electric bikes can play a significant role in reducing the number of road accidents.”

He informed that the Punjab emergency service department responded to staggering 1121 road traffic crashes in all 37 districts of Punjab in the past 24 hours. The data revealed that the majority of these crashes, involved motorbikes.He said that the use of electric bikes has gained attraction.

“The advantages of electric bikes over traditional gasoline-powered motorcycles are numerous and include lower speed limits, environmentally friendly technology, cost-effectiveness, better visibility, and improved handling,” he maintained.