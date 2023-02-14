Share:

ANKARA - Rescue teams began to wind down the search for survivors on Mon­day, a week after an earthquake devastat­ed parts of Turkiye and Syria leaving more than 35,000 dead and mil­lions in dire need of aid.

While the focus swi-tched to helping desper­ate survivors who lack food and shelter, stories continue to emerge of people found alive in the rubble seven days after the 7.8-magnitude tremor. On Monday, a 12-year-old boy named Kaan was pulled from the debris in southern Hatay, 182 hours after the fifth-deadliest earthquake of the 21st century, Turk­ish media reported. How­ever, experts warn hopes of finding people alive are dimming. The confirmed death toll stands at 35,224 as officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkiye and at least 3,581 in Syria. The United Na­tions said it expects the toll to rise far higher. The Unit­ed Nations has decried the failure to ship desperately needed aid to war-torn re­gions of Syria and warned that the toll is set to rise even higher as experts cau­tion that hopes for finding people alive dim with each passing day.

“Send any stuff you can because there are millions of people here and they all need to be fed,” Turkish In­terior Minister Suleyman Soylu appealed to Turks late Sunday. In Kahraman­maras, close to the epicen­tre, 30,000 tents have been installed, 48,000 people are sheltering in schools and another 11,500 in sports halls, he said. While hundreds of rescue teams were still working, efforts had ended in seven parts of the province, he added.

Survivors face a lack of water and poor sanitation. In southern Adiyaman an outbreak of scabies — a skin disease known to spread in crowded areas — is affecting adults, while children are suffering from diarrhoea, local media re­ported. Hatice Goz, a vol­unteer psychologist in Turkiye’s Hatay province, said she has been fielding “a barrage of calls” from frantic parents looking for missing children.

The quake has left a trail of destruction that could cost Ankara up to $84.1 bil­lion, a business group said, while a government offi­cial put the figure at more than $50b. A report pub­lished at the weekend by the Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation put the cost of the damage at $84.1b — $70.8b from the repair of thousands of homes, $10.4b from loss of national income and $2.9b from loss of working days.

It said the main costs would be rebuilding hous­ing, transmission lines and infrastructure, and meet­ing the short, medium and long-term shelter needs of the hundreds of thousands left homeless.

In Antakya, clean-up teams started to evacuate rubble and erect basic toi­lets as the telephone net­work started to come back in parts of the town, the media reported.

The city was patrolled by a strong police and mil­itary presence which au­thorities deployed to pre­vent looting following several incidents over the weekend. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay late Sunday said 108,000 buildings were damaged across the quake-hit zone with 1.2 million people be­ing housed in student ac­commodation and 400,000 people evacuated from the affected region. Aid pack­ages, mainly clothes, were opened and spread across the streets in Hatay prov­ince, according to NTV. One video showed aid workers throwing clothes random­ly into a crowd as people tried to grab whatever they could. A convoy with sup­plies for northwest Syr­ia arrived via Turkiye, but the UN’s relief chief Mar­tin Griffiths said more was needed for millions whose homes were destroyed.

“We have so far failed the people in northwest Syr­ia. They rightly feel aban­doned. Looking for inter­national help that hasn’t arrived,” Griffiths had said on Twitter. In many ar­eas, rescue teams said they lacked sensors and ad­vanced equipment, leaving them reduced to carefully searching the rubble with shovels or only their hands.

“If we had this kind of equipment, we would have saved hundreds of lives, if not more,” said Alaa Mou­barak, head of civil defence in Jableh, northwest Syria. Supplies have been slow to arrive in Syria, where years of conflict have ravaged the healthcare system, and parts of the country remain under the control of rebels battling the government of President Bashar al-Assad, which is under Western sanctions. But a 10-truck UN convoy crossed into northwest Syria via the Bab al-Hawa border cross­ing — according to me­dia — carrying shelter kits, plastic sheeting, rope, blankets, mattresses and carpets. Bab al-Hawa is the only point for international aid to reach people in reb­el-held areas of Syria after nearly 12 years of civil war after other crossings were closed under pressure from China and Russia.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) met Assad in Da­mascus on Sunday and said the Syrian leader had voiced readiness for more border crossings to help bring aid into the reb­el-held northwest. “He was open to considering addi­tional cross-border access points for this emergency,” WHO chief Tedros Adha­nom Ghebreyesus told re­porters.