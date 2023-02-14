Share:

ARIZONA - How about that Rihanna concert sandwiched by a football game? At least that’s what the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show felt like with her as the featured performer. Dressed all in red, including red lipstick, she kicked off the performance flying high over the field on a floating stage singing “Better Have My Money.” What followed was some of her biggest hits, including “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Only Girl (In the World)” and “Umbrella.” She also included her verses on the Kanye West hit “All of the Lights” and “Run This Town,” her song with West and Jay-Z.

Rihanna closed it out with “Diamonds” and sparked speculation that she may be expecting as she rubbed her abdomen during the song. CNN has reached out to Rihanna’s publicist for comment. Following her performance, a representative for the Rihanna confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that she is expecting with a baby