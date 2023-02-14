Share:

FAISALABAD - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muham­mad Abid Khan has ordered for adopting zero tolerance policy against kite-flying as well as manufacturers across the region.

A spokesperson said here on Monday that the RPO had issued necessary direc­tions to the city police officer (CPO) Fais­alabad and district police officers (DPOs) of three district including Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot for effective imple­mentation of the Kite Flying Ordinance to control the ill-practice in their respective districts.

He directed for taking legal action by adopting a zero tolerance policy against kite manufacturers with the support of a special branch. He also directed for consti­tuting special police teams under the su­pervision of DSPs/SHOs to curb kite flying. He ordered for improving the patrolling system in populated areas and breaking the transportation of kite flying material and launching an awareness campaign for common man on print and electronic me­dia about disadvantages of kite flying.

He warned that DSP/SHO concerned would be held responsible in case any un­toward incident reported from any part of the region due to kite flying.

DC VISITS DHQ HOSPITAL, DIRECTS TO IMPROVE TREATMENT FACILITIES

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar on Monday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here and directed its ad­ministration to take appropriate steps for improving treatment facilities.

He inspected various departments in de­tails and directed to computerize all test reports of blood bank and chemistry sec­tion in addition to speed up the process and make easy issuance of patient slips at computer section. He visited Anti-Den­gue Ward and directed that all treatment facilities should be available for dengue patients. He also visited donors’ bleeding room, X-ray, ECG, emergency ward, OPD and other section of the hospital and in­quired from the patients about the perfor­mance of hospital doctors and paramedics.

He directed the hospital staff to ensure in-time health facilities to the patients. He also directed to improve standard of clean­liness in the hospital up to satisfactory level and said that neat and clean environ­ment should be maintained in the hospital at all times. He checked implementation of hygiene rules at the hospital canteen and clarified that quality food items should be sold at fixed prices.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner went flour sale point Susan road Faizan-e-Madi­na and reviewed the sale process. He also visited the district council and expressed dismay over poor cleanliness condition and absence of some officers.

He directed the Chief Officer of District Council to improve administrative affairs. He gave a clear message that he would con­duct surprise inspection again. If any laxity was found, the responsible would have to bear the consequences, he warned.