ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee weakened by 16 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs269.44 against the previous day’s closing of Rs269.28. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs271 and Rs274, respectively.

The price of the euro depreciated by Rs1.82 and closed at Rs287.41 against the previous day’s closing of Rs289.23, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen lost three paisa to close at Rs2.03, whereas a decrease of Rs1.82 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs324.33 as compared to its last closing of Rs326.15. The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 05 paisa each to close at Rs73.35 and Rs71.80, respectively