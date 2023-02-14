Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister Jawad Sohrab Malik met with Mehmat Pacaci, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan in Turk­ish Embassy in Islam­abad and signed the condolence book. The SAPM expressed in­nate solidarity with the brothers and sisters in Türkiye in the face of widespread damage and loss of life caused by calamitous earth­quakes. He also reiter­ated the resolve of PM Shehbaz Sharif for the people of Turkiye, “not to spare any effort to reach to the brethren in their hour of need.”

Penning down his remarks in the condo­lence book, the SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik said: “The catastrophic earthquakes have not only jolted the South­ern Turkiye, but the hearts of the 220 mil­lion people of Pakistan also and filled them with such a pain that would never go away. With mourning heart we as nation pray from Allah Almighty for granting His eternal peace unto the souls of martyrs of these earth­quakes; bestow con­solation, comfort and strength upon the fami­lies forever changed by grief and loss and shower His countless blessings upon those who have survived and heal their memories of trauma and devas­tation. May they have the courage to face the long road of rebuild­ing ahead (Ameen!” While expressing his heartfelt condolences to the Turkish Ambas­sador, Jawad Sohrab Malik, ensured the per­petuation of a steadfast emotional and material support of the govern­ment as well as the people of Pakistan for our Turkish brethren at the hour of this ‘na­tional catastrophe’. At the end of the meeting, they offered prayers for the bereaved families.