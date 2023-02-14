Share:

The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Tuesday allowed pilgrims traveling to the Kingdom to perform Umrah to commute through the country’s all international airports.

KSA’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a notification later. The authority directed the flights carrying passengers to the Kingdom to follow the guidelines. If violated, they will take stern action against them.

Earlier, the pilgrims traveling under visas for Umrah were allowed to travel through Jeddah and Medina airports only.