Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) the sessions court decision to reject his acquittal plea in sedition case.

In the petition, the PTI leader pleaded the court to declare Islamabad district and sessions court ruling null and void and acquit him in the sedition case.

Gill has made the federation respondent in the case.

A district and sessions court in Islamabad fixed February 27 for the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra rejected Gill’s acquittal plea and decided to indict him in sedition case on February 27.

It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against Gill at the Kohsar police station, Islamabad. He was accused of creating a divide in the state institution