Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed dispatched a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner from Jail.

The letter said “I am the chief of AML and pen and inkpot were allotted to me as my election symbol. On numerous occasions I have been elected on the same symbol, kindly allow me to hold an election campaign rally at Liaquat Bagh, a day before the by-polls.”

Furthermore, the former interior minister while addressing the Election Commissioner wrote that he has sent another letter so that his request could be considered.