KARACHI - Sindh Information Minister Shar­jeel Inam Memon, on Mon­day, expressed profound grief over the death of legendary artist Zia Mohyeddin. The minister, in his condolence message, said that Pakistan has lost a great artist with the death of Zia Mohyeddin. His services in the field of arts would always be remem­bered and the void created by Zia’s death could not be filled, Sharjeel said. Sindh Informa­tion Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to the bereaved fam­ily and fans of Zia Mohyeddin.