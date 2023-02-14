Share:

ISLAMABAD - To upgrade people’s lifestyle and adapt to the latest and contemporary practices in the field of housing and construction, Smart Hub Construction (Pvt) Ltd has announced the grand opening of its latest residential project, Smart 100, located in F-18, Faisal Town, Islamabad, and held an open house event on location. This state-of-the-art house boasts a host of cutting-edge technology and modern amenities, making it a standout among the local real estate offerings.

Zain Bajwa, CEO of Smart Hub Construction, said the project has been launched in order to revolutionise the housing and construction industry of Pakistan, Smart Hub Construction is dedicated to incorporating modern technologies into its projects. Bringing international technology to Pakistan, Smart 100 is a 1-kanal residential unit that is equipped with the world’s best home security system, Ring by Amazon.

Chaudhary Javed, GM Operations Faisal Town, brother of Mr Chaudhary Majeed, CEO of ZEDEM International and Faisal Town, inaugurated the open house event held to celebrate the launch of Smart 100. The launching event attracted a diverse crowd, including real estate professionals, investors, youth, and people from different walks of life.