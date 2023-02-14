Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organise a one-day training programme on “Product Development and Branding Techniques for SMEs” on February 14. Product Development and Branding Techniques will help SMEs to establish and strengthen their organisation system to achieve future profitable growth, according to an official source.

The session is being offered by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses. The training programme aims to equip participants with product development strategy, process and stages of product development, brand and branding concepts, brand resonance model (CBBE), and online branding.

The programme benefits includes capacity building, training material and certificate of participation. Women participants and womenowned SMEs are encouraged to apply. The training session will be attended by small business owners and their relevant staff, existing and emerging entrepreneurs.